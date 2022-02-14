KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 41,800 DN 500
KorZinc 532,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,320 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 70,600 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 49,000 DN 2,300
S-Oil 90,300 UP 3,100
LG Innotek 315,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,500 DN 6,000
HMM 25,000 UP 650
HYUNDAI WIA 62,700 DN 3,100
KumhoPetrochem 154,000 DN 8,500
Mobis 223,000 DN 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,400 DN 1,300
S-1 67,800 DN 1,200
ZINUS 71,100 DN 1,400
Hanchem 216,000 DN 7,000
DWS 57,800 DN 2,000
KEPCO 22,200 DN 300
SamsungSecu 42,000 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 10,000 DN 200
SKTelecom 54,700 DN 200
SNT MOTIV 41,000 DN 1,550
HyundaiElev 36,950 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,350 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,970 DN 50
Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 400
SK 221,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 23,950 DN 850
Handsome 35,900 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 21,700 DN 100
COWAY 71,500 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,500 DN 900
IBK 11,050 DN 100
DONGSUH 26,350 DN 350
SamsungEng 23,000 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,080 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 22,950 UP 50
(MORE)
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases hit record high of 56,431 amid omicron surge
(Olympics) S. Korea loses to China in women's curling