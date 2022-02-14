LS ELECTRIC 41,800 DN 500

KorZinc 532,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,320 DN 150

HyundaiMipoDock 70,600 DN 1,500

IS DONGSEO 49,000 DN 2,300

S-Oil 90,300 UP 3,100

LG Innotek 315,000 DN 6,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,500 DN 6,000

HMM 25,000 UP 650

HYUNDAI WIA 62,700 DN 3,100

KumhoPetrochem 154,000 DN 8,500

Mobis 223,000 DN 8,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,400 DN 1,300

S-1 67,800 DN 1,200

ZINUS 71,100 DN 1,400

Hanchem 216,000 DN 7,000

DWS 57,800 DN 2,000

KEPCO 22,200 DN 300

SamsungSecu 42,000 DN 800

KG DONGBU STL 10,000 DN 200

SKTelecom 54,700 DN 200

SNT MOTIV 41,000 DN 1,550

HyundaiElev 36,950 DN 900

SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 DN 4,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 35,350 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 3,970 DN 50

Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 400

SK 221,500 DN 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 23,950 DN 850

Handsome 35,900 DN 450

Asiana Airlines 21,700 DN 100

COWAY 71,500 DN 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 84,500 DN 900

IBK 11,050 DN 100

DONGSUH 26,350 DN 350

SamsungEng 23,000 DN 550

SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 1,000

PanOcean 6,080 UP 120

SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 UP 400

CheilWorldwide 22,950 UP 50

(MORE)