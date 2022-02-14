KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,850 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146000 0
LOTTE TOUR 17,700 UP 50
LG Uplus 13,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,700 DN 1,700
KT&G 79,600 DN 400
DHICO 15,600 DN 1,750
Doosanfc 34,650 DN 1,050
LG Display 19,200 DN 350
Kangwonland 25,750 DN 950
NAVER 322,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 88,800 DN 2,900
NCsoft 510,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 96,900 UP 300
DSME 21,150 DN 300
HDSINFRA 6,330 DN 120
DWEC 5,430 DN 170
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,900 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 371,500 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 179,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 1,100
LGH&H 950,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 619,000 DN 14,000
KEPCO E&C 71,100 DN 6,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,100 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,350 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 3,500
Celltrion 158,500 0
Huchems 21,400 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 UP 700
KIH 78,600 DN 1,200
GS 41,400 DN 200
CJ CGV 24,100 DN 300
LIG Nex1 59,500 DN 700
Fila Holdings 31,850 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,500 DN 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 50,000 DN 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 3,105 DN 90
AMOREPACIFIC 172,500 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
