KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 19,800 DN 850
SK Innovation 204,500 DN 2,500
KBFinancialGroup 64,600 DN 1,200
Hansae 25,000 DN 150
Youngone Corp 45,150 DN 600
CSWIND 47,400 DN 1,700
GKL 14,550 DN 100
KOLON IND 61,400 DN 2,800
HanmiPharm 255,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 8,340 DN 160
emart 131,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY351 50 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,600 DN 750
PIAM 42,900 DN 500
HANJINKAL 57,100 UP 200
DoubleUGames 49,200 DN 1,500
CUCKOO 17,650 DN 250
COSMAX 80,200 DN 1,100
MANDO 45,150 DN 2,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 763,000 UP 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,400 DN 1,800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,000 0
Netmarble 99,700 0
KRAFTON 267,500 UP 8,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49250 DN850
ORION 99,600 DN 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,700 DN 300
BGF Retail 165,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 125,500 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 15,400 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 425,500 DN 15,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 421,000 DN 20,500
SKBS 162,500 UP 6,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,700 DN 450
KakaoBank 43,950 UP 1,800
HYBE 254,000 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 117,000 DN 5,000
DL E&C 112,500 DN 2,000
kakaopay 128,500 UP 2,000
SKSQUARE 54,600 DN 2,200
