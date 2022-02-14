CJ Cheiljedang turns to black in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 200.9 billion won (US$168.7 million), swinging from a loss of 12.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 236.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 296.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.9 percent to 6.94 trillion won.
The operating profit was 28.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
