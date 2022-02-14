Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Cheiljedang 2021 net profit up 13.5 pct. to 892.4 bln won

All News 16:06 February 14, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported a 2021 net profit of 892.4 billion won (US$749.2 million), up 13.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.52 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.35 trillion the previous year. Annual sales rose 8.4 percent to 26.28 trillion won.
