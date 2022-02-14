CJ Cheiljedang 2021 net profit up 13.5 pct. to 892.4 bln won
All News 16:06 February 14, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported a 2021 net profit of 892.4 billion won (US$749.2 million), up 13.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.52 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.35 trillion the previous year. Annual sales rose 8.4 percent to 26.28 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
Most Saved
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases hit record high of 56,431 amid omicron surge
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record 56,431 cases amid omicron surge
-
(Olympics) S. Korea loses to China in women's curling