Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KCC turns to loss in Q4

All News 16:07 February 14, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 237.5 billion won (US$199.4 million), shifting from a profit of 608.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 68.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 53.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.6 percent to 1.5 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!