KCC shifts to red in 2021

All News 16:07 February 14, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Monday reported a 2021 net loss of 58.5 billion won (US$49.1 million), swinging from a profit of 560.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 382.7 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 133.8 billion the previous year. Annual sales rose 15.6 percent to 5.87 trillion won.
