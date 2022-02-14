S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 14, 2022
All News 16:32 February 14, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.474 1.475 -0.1
2-year TB 2.148 2.151 -0.3
3-year TB 2.347 2.343 +0.4
10-year TB 2.714 2.747 -3.3
2-year MSB 2.163 2.162 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.926 2.921 +0.5
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
Most Saved
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record 56,431 cases amid omicron surge
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases hit record high of 56,431 amid omicron surge
-
(Olympics) S. Korea loses to China in women's curling