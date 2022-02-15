Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

February 15, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Candidates officially begin race Tuesday after earlier registering for March Election Day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't starts administering fourth shots of COVID-19 vaccines to people with weak immune systems (Kookmin Daily)
-- Candidates officially begin presidential election race Tuesday (Donga Ilbo)
-- Fourth shots of COVID-19 vaccines not in consideration for general public (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Official presidential election race begins (Segye Times)
-- Fourth shots begin for those with weak immune systems but not for general public (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Candidates officially begin presidential election race Tuesday (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidate Yoon pledges to strip justice minister of investigative command authority (Hankyoreh)
-- Official presidential election race begins (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI plunges below 2,700 during trading Monday on growing Russia-Ukraine tensions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI falls 1.57 pct Monday amid inflation woes, Russia-Ukraine tensions (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korean companies fly staff out of Kyiv (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's back-to-school plans include regular rapid testing (Korea Herald)
-- Biracial children still struggle to adapt to schools (Korea Times)
