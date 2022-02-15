(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 15)

The issue will likely dominate the presidential race for the time being with all eyes on whether Yoon and Ahn can agree on a unified candidacy formula and who will become a single candidate. What is worrisome is how the candidates and their parties will narrow differences over the selection of a unified candidate. Ahn has called for a primary race based on public opinion polls. However, Yoon and the PPP are against such a primary. Instead, they have called on Ahn to make a "courageous decision," a move asking him to drop his candidacy and back Yoon's single candidacy.