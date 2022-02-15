(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 15)

The number of new infections of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 soared to more than 50,000 for five consecutive days until Monday. As critically-ill patients also shot up to more than 300 after 17 days, ICU beds are being filled up. As a result, the government has decided to hurry fourth vaccine shots for high-risk groups, including those with underlying diseases. The government also plans to give a fourth shot to the elderly at day care centers, and workers at those facilities, from the end of February, while holding back on calling for fourth shots for the entire population.