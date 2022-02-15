Major listed firms' dividends drop 14.4 pct in 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Dividend payouts by South Korea's major listed firms fell more than 14 percent in 2021, but seven paid out more than 1 trillion won (US$835 million), a corporate tracker said Tuesday.
The combined amount of dividends by 53 companies, including top-cap Samsung Electronics Co., stood at 28.55 trillion won for fiscal 2021, down 14.4 percent from a year earlier, according to Leaders Index.
The firms cover those that have announced dividends as of Friday out of the country's top 100 listed corporations.
The decline was attributed to a tumble in Samsung's dividend payouts. Samsung's dividends plunged nearly 51 percent on-year to 9.81 trillion won.
Excluding Samsung, those companies' dividend payouts surged 44.2 percent last year from a year earlier.
Samsung and six other firms -- Hyundai Motor Co., POSCO, Kia Corp., KB Financial Group Inc., SK hynix Inc. and Shinhan Financial Group Co. -- paid out more than 1 trillion won in dividends.
Despite the on-year nosedive, Samsung was the top dividend-paying firm, followed by leading automaker Hyundai with 1.30 trillion won and top steelmaker POSCO with 1.29 trillion won.
Lee Jae-yong, the chief of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, was the top dividend receiver with 257.7 billion won, trailed by his two sisters Boo-jin and Seo-hyun with 117.7 billion won and 86.6 billion won, respectively.
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
Gov't considering requiring at-home COVID-19 tests for young students
-
Google, Netflix and 3 other streaming platforms fined over unfair biz activity
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike