Another woman killed while under police protection
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- A woman in her 40s has been killed while under police protection, officials said Tuesday, in the latest in a series of preventable deaths expected to spark calls for better protection measures for such victims.
The victim, whose identity was withheld, was having a drink with an unidentified man at a bar in Seoul's western Guro district when a man in his 50s visited the bar and stabbed the two Monday night, officials said.
She was taken to a hospital but died, while the other man was under treatment with injuries.
The suspect immediately fled the scene.
The woman sought police help through an emergency smartwatch provided to potential victims of stalking and other serious crimes right before the attack. Police received the alert at 10:11 p.m. and arrived at the scene four minutes later.
The incident was the latest in a series of deaths of people despite being under police protection.
In November, a woman in her 30s was killed by a 36-year-old stalker despite requesting police help through the emergency watch. In December, a 26-year-old man named Lee Seok-joon killed his former girlfriend's mother and seriously injured her younger brother. The ex-girlfriend was also under police protection at the time.
The emergency smartwatch system, currently under a pilot run, is set to officially go into operation across the country later this month. The system is aimed at better protecting victims by picking up accurate location signals when the wearers report an emergency through the watch.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
Gov't considering requiring at-home COVID-19 tests for young students
-
Google, Netflix and 3 other streaming platforms fined over unfair biz activity
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike