Seoul stocks open nearly flat amid Ukraine risk

All News 09:25 February 15, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Tuesday, as investors took to the sidelines amid heightening U.S.-Russia tensions over Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.79 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,705.27 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed unchanged and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.49 percent.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.27 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 2.64 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver increased 0.93 percent, and LG Chem advanced 3.55 percent. Steelmaker POSCO lost 0.7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,198.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.05 won from the previous session's close.

