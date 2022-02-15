(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 57,177 amid omicron woes
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 5-9, 11-12)
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections rose sharply to hit another high of over 57,000 cases Tuesday, putting health authorities on alert amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the nation.
The country reported 57,177 new COVID-19 infections, including 57,012 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,462,421, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The latest figure marked the sixth day in a row that daily infections have surpassed 50,000.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,163, up 61 from Monday. The fatality rate was 0.49 percent, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients was 314, up eight from a day earlier, it added. The daily tally stayed above 300 for the second straight day.
On Monday, the country began administering the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to people with weak immune systems, with plans to expand the second booster shot to patients at nursing facilities early next month.
The KDCA said it has no plans yet to roll out second booster shots to the rest of the population.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum hinted at announcing measures to ease the current tough social distancing curbs within this week in a way that will help small businesses hard hit by the pandemic but not go as far as causing the further spread of the virus.
"We will come up with a decision so as not to fuel the spread of the omicron variant while also helping (small businesses) to ease the burden," he said in an interview on Monday.
Health authorities have warned that daily new cases could hit 170,000 by around the end of this month. The National Institute of Mathematical Sciences, a state-run think tank, estimated the figure could even soar as high as 360,000 by early next month.
Of the locally transmitted cases, Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul reported 17,236, followed by Seoul with 12,402 and the western port city of Incheon with 4,904, the KDCA said. Cases from overseas went up 165 to 27,493.
As of Tuesday, 29.62 million people, or 57.7 percent of the country's 52 million population, had received booster shots. The number of fully vaccinated people came to 44.24 million, accounting for 86.2 percent.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
Gov't considering requiring at-home COVID-19 tests for young students
-
Google, Netflix and 3 other streaming platforms fined over unfair biz activity
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike