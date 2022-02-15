Number of student COVID-19 patients in Seoul more than doubles to 5,764
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- A total of 5,764 students in Seoul have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, more than doubling the number from a week earlier due to the fast growth in new omicron variant cases, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, the number of virus cases among kindergarten to high school students in the capital from Jan. 7 to Sunday increased 3,009 from 2,755 in the previous week.
In-class infections climbed by 157 to 589, but the rate of in-school transmissions fell 5.5 percentage points to 10.2 percent, suggesting an increase of growth in transmissions from non-school activities.
Amid the fast growth in new virus cases, the office has adopted a four-tier school operation scheme for the upcoming spring semester beginning in March, which ranges from normal in-person schooling to virtual classes depending on the virus situation in each school.
It also plans to hire more personnel for school disinfection work and provide financial assistance for schools to purchase disinfectants and other virus-related products.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike
-
Gov't considering requiring at-home COVID-19 tests for young students
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to keep hopes alive in women's curling
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals