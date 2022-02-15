Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks down late Tue. morning amid Ukraine risk

All News 11:28 February 15, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Tuesday morning, as investors took to the sidelines amid heightening U.S.-Russia tensions over Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 5.1 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,704.48 points as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed unchanged and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.49 percent.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.12 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 2.64 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver declined 0.78 percent, and bio giant Samsung Biologics retreated 1.31 percent. LG Chem advanced 2.75 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,198.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.55 won from the previous session's close.

