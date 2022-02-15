Court rules against verbal notice of dismissal by foreign ministry
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been ordered by a court to cancel the dismissal of an employee of an affiliated institution accused of sexually harassing fellow employees, due to its violation of the standard disciplinary procedure, judicial officials said Tuesday.
The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of the employee in a lawsuit against the foreign ministry over its dismissal decision made in August 2020, citing its failure to notify of the disciplinary measure in writing.
The case dates back to June 2020, when the ministry confirmed in an audit that the employee had committed sexual harassment, inappropriate physical contact and workplace harassment against fellow employees.
Two months later, the ministry notified the head of the affiliated institution of the dismissal of the employee. The head then verbally notified the employee of the dismissal decision. The employee filed an administrative lawsuit in November of the same year, insisting the dismissal was procedurally illegal.
The court said it is against the law for the ministry not to give a notice of dismissal in writing to the employee.
The Administrative Procedure Act stipulates that dispositions from administrative agencies be notified in writing, except for special cases.
The ministry has appealed against the ruling.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to keep hopes alive in women's curling
-
Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 57,177 amid omicron woes