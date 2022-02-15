Woman arrested for fatally assaulting live-in niece
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- A woman in her 40s has been apprehended on charges of assaulting her five-year-old niece and abandoning her to die, police in the southwestern county of Jangheung said Tuesday.
The 41-year-old woman, whose name was withheld, is accused of causing the death of her live-in niece by striking her in the head and buttocks and leaving her unattended on Sunday night, according to the police in Jangheung, 400 kilometers south of Seoul.
The girl was found unconscious in the bathroom by another family member on Monday evening before being taken to a hospital where she died, police said, adding bruises were found all over her body.
Police detained the woman on the day and plan to request an arrest warrant after determining the exact cause of the girl's death through an autopsy.
The girl had reportedly lived with her aunt at the latter's house in Jangheung for several months.
