USFK reports 162 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:24 February 15, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday 162 more people in its affiliated community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

The cases counted from Feb. 8 to Monday included 48 imported cases, it added, without elaborating further.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 6,118.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

