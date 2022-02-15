615,000 Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to arrive in S. Korea on Wednesday
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- A total of 615,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. will arrive in South Korea this week, health authorities here said Tuesday.
The vaccines will land at the country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport, at about 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, they said.
The planned shipment will raise the total amount of COVID-19 vaccines delivered here to 6.97 million this year.
The country has so far secured 154.4 million doses of vaccines, enough to inoculate the country's 52 million population, for this year, including those supplied via the COVAX Facility project.
As of Tuesday, the number of fully vaccinated people came to 44.24 million, accounting for 86.2 percent of the country's 52 million population. About 29.62 million people, or 57.7 percent, had received booster shots.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to keep hopes alive in women's curling
-
Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 57,177 amid omicron woes