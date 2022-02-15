NCSOFT 2021 net profit down 32.5 pct to 395.7 bln won
All News 15:41 February 15, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net profit of 395.7 billion won (US$329.8 million), down 32.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 375.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 824.8 billion won from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 4.4 percent to 2.3 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
Most Saved
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to keep hopes alive in women's curling
-
Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 57,177 amid omicron woes
-
Americans advised not to travel to S. Korea amid COVID-19 surge