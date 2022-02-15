Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NCSOFT 2021 net profit down 32.5 pct to 395.7 bln won

All News 15:41 February 15, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net profit of 395.7 billion won (US$329.8 million), down 32.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 375.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 824.8 billion won from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 4.4 percent to 2.3 trillion won.
