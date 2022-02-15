NCSOFT Q4 net profit up 51.7 pct. to 121.7 bln won
All News 15:40 February 15, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 121.7 billion won (US$101.5 million), up 51.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 30.2 percent on-year to 109.5 billion won. Revenue increased 34.9 percent to 757.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 38.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
