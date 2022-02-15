Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 February 15, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 DN 100
KIA CORP. 77,600 UP 600
DL 55,700 DN 1,100
ORION Holdings 14,150 0
Daesang 22,500 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,380 DN 70
BukwangPharm 10,550 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 91,200 0
Daewoong 26,950 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 6,320 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 92,500 DN 2,800
AmoreG 44,800 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 180,500 UP 4,000
SK hynix 127,000 DN 5,500
Youngpoong 643,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,050 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,450 0
DB HiTek 66,700 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 212,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,550 DN 100
Kogas 35,150 DN 700
CJ 81,500 DN 300
Hanwha 28,750 0
DOOSAN 85,800 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,900 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 40,450 UP 50
HITEJINRO 33,850 DN 400
Yuhan 55,800 DN 700
SLCORP 24,800 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 122,000 UP 4,500
LX INT 26,700 DN 750
DongkukStlMill 15,000 DN 300
TaihanElecWire 1,395 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 27,600 DN 200
FOOSUNG 19,250 DN 550
KCC 296,500 DN 79,000
SKBP 76,700 DN 2,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,650 DN 1,350
SGBC 62,200 UP 600
TaekwangInd 1,041,000 UP 6,000
(MORE)

