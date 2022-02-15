KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,620 DN 130
KAL 28,950 DN 950
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,550 DN 35
LG Corp. 75,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 109,000 0
BoryungPharm 12,150 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,400 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,250 DN 700
Shinsegae 260,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 327,000 DN 8,500
Hyosung 80,900 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 530,000 UP 4,000
DB INSURANCE 61,400 DN 2,200
SamsungElec 73,700 0
LOTTE 28,100 DN 50
NHIS 11,750 DN 150
GCH Corp 22,050 DN 800
DongwonInd 222,000 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 160,000 DN 6,500
SK Discovery 39,500 DN 300
LS 47,900 DN 1,550
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES96200 UP600
GC Corp 171,500 DN 13,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,900 DN 520
POSCO 280,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 38,350 DN 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,820 DN 160
SKC 131,000 DN 3,000
GS Retail 25,850 DN 300
Ottogi 459,000 UP 3,500
MERITZ SECU 5,970 DN 130
HtlShilla 78,300 DN 500
Hanmi Science 43,600 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 162,500 0
Hanssem 70,500 DN 500
KPIC 159,000 DN 6,500
KumhoPetrochem 151,000 DN 3,000
Mobis 227,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,400 DN 1,000
S-1 68,500 UP 700
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to keep hopes alive in women's curling
Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 57,177 amid omicron woes
Americans advised not to travel to S. Korea amid COVID-19 surge