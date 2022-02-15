KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,650 DN 150
MS IND 21,700 DN 850
OCI 86,600 DN 1,700
LS ELECTRIC 41,600 DN 200
KSOE 81,300 DN 100
KorZinc 519,000 DN 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,220 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 70,000 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 48,200 DN 800
S-Oil 86,000 DN 4,300
LG Innotek 313,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 211,000 DN 7,500
HMM 25,250 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 63,900 UP 1,200
ZINUS 70,400 DN 700
Hanchem 215,000 DN 1,000
DWS 55,000 DN 2,800
KEPCO 21,750 DN 450
SamsungSecu 41,900 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 9,840 DN 160
SKTelecom 54,800 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 41,100 UP 100
HyundaiElev 36,550 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 136,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,800 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,975 UP 5
Hanon Systems 11,100 DN 400
SK 218,000 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 23,650 DN 300
Handsome 34,850 DN 1,050
Asiana Airlines 21,050 DN 650
COWAY 70,700 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,000 DN 500
IBK 10,950 DN 100
DONGSUH 26,300 DN 50
SamsungEng 22,550 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 UP 500
PanOcean 5,970 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 22,850 DN 100
