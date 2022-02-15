KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,000 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 17,400 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,100 DN 600
KT&G 79,600 0
DHICO 15,450 DN 150
Doosanfc 33,850 DN 800
LG Display 19,300 UP 100
Kangwonland 25,700 DN 50
NAVER 318,500 DN 3,500
Kakao 88,300 DN 500
NCsoft 513,000 UP 3,000
KIWOOM 96,300 DN 600
DSME 20,800 DN 350
HDSINFRA 6,310 DN 20
DWEC 5,370 DN 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,600 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 361,000 DN 10,500
DongwonF&B 180,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 32,250 DN 1,750
LGH&H 975,000 UP 25,000
LGCHEM 622,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 69,900 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,400 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,150 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 153,500 DN 5,000
Huchems 21,000 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,900 DN 1,200
KIH 77,800 DN 800
GS 40,850 DN 550
CJ CGV 23,500 DN 600
LIG Nex1 58,200 DN 1,300
Fila Holdings 31,750 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,700 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,065 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 180,000 UP 7,500
