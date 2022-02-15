KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 200,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 32,150 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 64,500 DN 100
Hansae 23,400 DN 1,600
Youngone Corp 43,500 DN 1,650
CSWIND 47,400 0
GKL 14,300 DN 250
KOLON IND 61,100 DN 300
HanmiPharm 251,000 DN 4,000
Meritz Financial 39,900 DN 2,100
BNK Financial Group 8,190 DN 150
emart 130,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 50 UP900
KOLMAR KOREA 39,150 UP 550
PIAM 41,500 DN 1,400
HANJINKAL 55,000 DN 2,100
DoubleUGames 48,300 DN 900
CUCKOO 17,600 DN 50
COSMAX 81,500 UP 1,300
MANDO 45,850 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 740,000 DN 23,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,900 DN 1,500
Netmarble 98,600 DN 1,100
KRAFTON 281,000 UP 13,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S48500 DN750
ORION 101,000 UP 1,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,450 DN 250
BGF Retail 166,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 121,500 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 15,450 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 420,000 DN 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,500 DN 1,500
SKBS 146,000 DN 16,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,500 DN 200
KakaoBank 44,200 UP 250
HYBE 239,000 DN 15,000
SK ie technology 109,000 DN 8,000
DL E&C 111,500 DN 1,000
kakaopay 127,500 DN 1,000
SKSQUARE 51,700 DN 2,900
(END)
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to keep hopes alive in women's curling
Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 57,177 amid omicron woes
Americans advised not to travel to S. Korea amid COVID-19 surge