S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 15, 2022
All News 16:37 February 15, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.483 1.474 +0.9
2-year TB 2.168 2.148 +2.0
3-year TB 2.345 2.347 -0.2
10-year TB 2.710 2.714 -0.4
2-year MSB 2.172 2.163 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.928 2.926 +0.2
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
