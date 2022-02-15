Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. diplomat sees potential fallout from Ukraine crisis on S. Korea, other Asian countries
SEOUL -- A U.S. diplomat on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of the economic and security fallout from a conflict between Russia and Ukraine on Asian countries like South Korea.
Speaking during a virtual forum, Mark Lambert, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, said the world is "so intertwined" when asked if there could be a role for Seoul to play in defusing the standoff over Ukraine.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea seeks New Zealand's support for its envisioned CPTPP membership
SEOUL -- South Korea asked for New Zealand's support for its push to join a mega free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region during a ministerial meeting on Tuesday, Seoul's trade ministry said.
Seoul's planned application for a membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was one of the major agenda items for talks between South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor held in the day via teleconferencing, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea to issue commemorative coins marking late former leader's birthday
SEOUL -- North Korea will issue commemorative coins to mark the upcoming birth anniversary of its late leader, state media reported Tuesday, in a move to kick up a festive mood for the national holiday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly decided to issue the gold and silver coins in celebration of the 80th birthday of Kim Jong-il, late father of current leader Kim Jong-un, which falls on Wednesday this year, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
(LEAD) NCSOFT 2021 net down 32.5 pct on increased costs
SEOUL -- NCSOFT Corp., a major South Korean online and mobile game developer, said Tuesday its net profit decreased 32.5 percent in 2021 due to increased costs.
Net profit stood at 395.7 billion won (US$329.8 million) last year, compared with 586.6 billion won a year earlier, NCSOFT said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to mobilize policy means to minimize impact from Ukraine crisis
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to mobilize all policy means to minimize the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis and reduce market volatility amid growing tensions between the United States and Russia over the region, a senior government official said Tuesday.
The government plans to implement contingency measures if Russia invades Ukraine and the U.S. and its allies' move to impose strong sanctions heightens economic uncertainty, according to First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon.
-----------------
Actor Choi Min-sik to return to big screen as genius mathematician from N. Korea
SEOUL -- Choi Min-sik of "Oldboy" will return to the big screen as a genius mathematician defected from North Korea in the upcoming drama "In Our Prime."
Directed by Park Dong-hoon, the film revolves around Hak-sung, played by Choi, a middle-aged North Korean defector who works as a security guard at a private high school in a way to shut himself off from the past.
-----------------
Ahn calls on Yoon to respond to merger offer
SEOUL -- Minor presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo called on main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday to respond to his offer of a candidacy merger at an early date.
Ahn of the centrist People's Party said he would like to hear from Yoon of the conservative People Power Party himself as it was a proposal made by one presidential candidate to another.
-----------------
(Olympics) Winning record-tying medal not on short tracker's mind ahead of final race
BEIJING -- As she wrapped up her final training session of Beijing 2022 on Tuesday, the eve of her last event, South Korean short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong said she had many different thoughts going through her mind.
But winning her fifth career medal, which would put her in a tie for first place among South Korean Winter Olympians, wasn't one of them.
-----------------
Korean drug firms racing to develop 1st homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
SEOUL -- South Korean drug companies are upping the ante to develop the country's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, possibly effective against the omicron variant, which may become a game changer in fighting the yearslong pandemic.
According to the latest data by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, a total of 11 COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by local drug firms are under development after receiving approval for clinical trials.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 57,177 amid omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections rose sharply to hit another high of over 57,000 cases Tuesday, putting health authorities on alert amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the nation.
The country reported 57,177 new COVID-19 infections, including 57,012 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,462,421, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
