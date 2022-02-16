Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Seoul stocks surge nearly 2 pct higher on eased Ukraine tensions
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded nearly two percent Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as Ukraine tensions eased. The Korean won increased against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surged 53.14 points, or 1.99 percent, to close at 2,729.68 points.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases spiked to an all-time high Wednesday amid worries that the number could further increase as the government might ease current tough social distancing curbs later this week.
The country reported 90,443 new COVID-19 infections, including 90,281 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,552,851, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Moon calls for stronger measures against stalking
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Wednesday for stronger measures against stalking after another woman was killed by a former boyfriend while under police protection.
"Police and the prosecution should swiftly come up with detailed measures to improve the effectiveness of the safety system for stalking victims and protect women's daily lives," Moon said during a meeting with his aides.
-----------------
Airlines to raise fuel surcharges on int'l routes in March
SEOUL -- South Korean airlines are set to raise fuel surcharges on international routes next month as jet fuel prices rise at a faster pace, industry people said Wednesday.
Starting March 1, the surcharge for one-way tickets on international routes will range from 18,000 won (US$15) to 138,200 won, depending on the routes, a Korean Air official said.
-----------------
Education Minister Yoo opts not to run for Gyeonggi gov. to focus on virus fight at schools
SEOUL -- Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said Wednesday she will remain in office until the end of the Moon Jae-in administration to focus on the fight against COVID-19 at schools, making clear she will not run in June's local elections.
The former two-term lawmaker had been widely speculated to tender her resignation soon to run for governor of Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul as public office holders wishing to run in the elections are required by law to quit by March 3.
-----------------
Olympic skater Kim Bo-reum partially wins damage suit against ex-teammate
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Wednesday ruled partially in favor of Kim Bo-reum, a South Korean speed skater currently competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in a lawsuit she filed to seek compensation from a former teammate for alleged verbal abuse.
The Seoul Central District Court ordered Noh Seon-yeong to pay Kim 3 million won (US$2,500) in compensation for hurling curses and other verbal abuse toward Kim during training between November and December of 2017 ahead of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
-----------------
S. Korean chipmakers to invest 57 tln won in domestic market this year
SEOUL -- South Korea's chipmakers vowed to expand their domestic investment this year to more than a combined 56.7 trillion won (US$47.36 billion) amid heated global competition and supply chain disruptions, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
The plan was announced by the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association based on a recent survey of its members on their investment plan in the new year, including Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix.
-----------------
Samsung's labor unions demand direct wage talks with top management, warn of walkout
SEOUL -- Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics Co. demanded Wednesday that the company's top management come to the negotiating table over wages and other issues, warning of a strike if their demands are not met.
The demand came after the four labor unions of the tech giant have held wage negotiations with management since October but failed to iron out differences. If they go on strike, it would mark the first of its kind since the company was found in 1969.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea touts ties with China in celebration of late leader's birthday
SEOUL -- North Korea has touted its "deep-rooted" friendship with China and efforts made by its late leader Kim Jong-il to develop bilateral ties as it marked his 80th birth anniversary.
In a post on its foreign ministry's website, the North highlighted the "devotion" of Kim, father of current leader Kim Jong-un, to support the "revolutionary cause of the Chinese people" and strengthen relations in commemoration of his birthday, which falls on Wednesday this year.
-----------------
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea falls to Switzerland in women's curling, medal hope takes hit
BEIJING -- South Korea lost to Switzerland 8-4 in its latest women's curling match at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday, as its fading medal hope took another hit.
South Korea, the defending silver medalist, dropped to 3-4 with two games left in the round robin. It will play Denmark in the must-win second game of a double header Wednesday night at the National Aquatics Centre and will close out the round-robin session against Sweden on Thursday.
-----------------
Seqirus eyes swift introduction of influenza vaccines into S. Korea
SEOUL -- Global leading influenza vaccine maker Seqirus Ltd. said it will swiftly bring its various products into South Korea amid the yearslong pandemic.
Seqirus, part of Australia-based biotech firm CSL Ltd., is one of the largest influenza vaccine companies in the world with pipelines in the U.S., Britain and Australia. The company provides influenza vaccines to over 20 countries.
