Asiana net losses deepen in 2021 on FX losses
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Tuesday its net losses deepened in 2021 from a year earlier due to increased foreign exchange losses and the continued impact from the pandemic.
Net losses widened to 618.15 billion won (US$516 million) last year from 502.97 billion won a year ago as the pandemic continued to weigh on travel demand, the company said in a statement.
"The won's weakness against the dollar drove up the value of foreign exchange losses in the fourth quarter, resulting in widened annual net losses," a company spokesman said.
The dollar rose to 1,183.17 won in the fourth quarter from 1,117.64 won a year earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea.
Asiana shifted to an operating profit of 91.56 billion won last year from an operating loss of 276.36 billion won the previous year.
The company transformed seven passenger jets into cargo planes in the past two years to win deals to transport semiconductors, electronic machines and other high-end products to offset dried-up travel demand amid the pandemic. It allowed it to swing to an operating profit last year, the statement said.
Sales rose 11 percent to 4.332 trillion won from 3.895 trillion won in the same timeframe.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to keep hopes alive in women's curling
-
Americans advised not to travel to S. Korea amid COVID-19 surge
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 57,177 amid omicron woes