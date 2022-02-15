(Olympics) Figure skaters make strong debuts; speed skaters disappoint

In speed skating, South Korea finished sixth in the men's team pursuit. The trio of Lee Seung-hoon, Kim Min-seok and Chung Jae-won had hoped to grab their second straight medal together after winning silver in 2018, but they were eliminated in the quarterfinals Sunday. In Final C held Tuesday at the National Speed Skating Oval, with Park Seong-hyeon replacing Lee, South Korea lost to Canada by 13.38 seconds at 3:53.77.

