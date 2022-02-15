(Olympics) Figure skaters make strong debuts; speed skaters disappoint
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean figure skaters You Young and Kim Ye-lim made solid Olympic debuts in Beijing on Tuesday, delivering mostly clean performances in the short program to put themselves in the top 10.
You scored 70.34 points to rank sixth after the first phase of the competition at Capital Indoor Stadium. Kim had 67.78 points to place ninth heading into Thursday's free skate.
Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), cleared to compete despite failing a doping test, predictably led the way with 82.16 points. She's closely pursued by her fellow Russian, Anna Shcherbakova, who had 80.20 points.
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan holds the bronze medal position at 79.84 points, 9.50 points ahead of You.
In speed skating, South Korea finished sixth in the men's team pursuit. The trio of Lee Seung-hoon, Kim Min-seok and Chung Jae-won had hoped to grab their second straight medal together after winning silver in 2018, but they were eliminated in the quarterfinals Sunday. In Final C held Tuesday at the National Speed Skating Oval, with Park Seong-hyeon replacing Lee, South Korea lost to Canada by 13.38 seconds at 3:53.77.
At Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, northwestern Beijing, South Korea's two tandems finished well off the podium in the men's two-man bobsleigh competition.
Won Yun-jong and Kim Jin-su ended in 19th place with a combined time of 4:01.24 after four runs.
Suk Young-jin and Kim Hyeong-geun finished in 24th place. They had a time of 3:01.26 after three runs and didn't qualify for the last race, which was only open to the top 20 teams after three runs.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
Americans advised not to travel to S. Korea amid COVID-19 surge
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time amid rapid spread of omicron