Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 February 16, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Official presidential campaign period kicks off (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee, Yoon make pitches to voters on streets as official presidential campaign period begins (Kookmin Daily)
-- 22 days of presidential campaign period begins (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee, Yoon begin 22 days of campaign (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Daily COVID-19 cases surge to around 90,000; gov't mulls easing some virus rules (Segye Times)
-- New virus cases hit nearly 90,000, death toll also spikes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Nearing 100,000 COVID-19 cases a day, but peak appears still far off (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- New COVID-19 cases double in one day to near 100,000 (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential candidates launch on-site campaigns across nation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Despite Moon's nuclear phase-out push, data show S. Korea's nuclear power dependency grew over the past five years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Online automotive market sees rapid growth amid pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Presidential campaign officially kicks off (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Candidates travel across country, official canvassing period kicks off (Korea Herald)
-- Official campaigning kicks off; no progress in Yoon-Ahn coalition (Korea Times)
