Korean-language dailies

-- Official presidential campaign period kicks off (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee, Yoon make pitches to voters on streets as official presidential campaign period begins (Kookmin Daily)

-- 22 days of presidential campaign period begins (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee, Yoon begin 22 days of campaign (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Daily COVID-19 cases surge to around 90,000; gov't mulls easing some virus rules (Segye Times)

-- New virus cases hit nearly 90,000, death toll also spikes (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Nearing 100,000 COVID-19 cases a day, but peak appears still far off (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- New COVID-19 cases double in one day to near 100,000 (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential candidates launch on-site campaigns across nation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Despite Moon's nuclear phase-out push, data show S. Korea's nuclear power dependency grew over the past five years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Online automotive market sees rapid growth amid pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

