(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 16)

As Chung said, Japan should have an accurate understanding of history. Seoul and Tokyo cannot reconcile and restore their friendship if Japan refuses to face up to history squarely. Japan should make a sincere apology for wartime forced labor and sex slavery and pay compensation to the victims. Tokyo should also lift its export restrictions on key industrial materials for Korean firms immediately. Otherwise, it is difficult to see any progress in bilateral relations and trilateral cooperation with the U.S.

