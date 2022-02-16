(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 16)

Controversy has erupted over the promise on Monday by People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol to reform judicial policies if elected. In a nutshell, it is desirable for a debate on changing them to proceed toward the goal of offering the best judicial services to the public rather than sticking with political gains expected from such a revamp. For instance, a new president needs to fix many problems caused by the Moon Jae-in administration's rush to redistribute investigative rights between the prosecution and the police. Yet Yoon should be careful not to give too much power to the top law enforcement agency as in the past.