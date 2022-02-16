Biden remains committed to eradicating hate crimes against Asians: Psaki
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Joe Biden is fully committed to cracking down on hate crimes targeting the Asian American community, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
Her remarks came after two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim said she daily feared for her and her family's lives amid a steady rise in hate crimes against people of Asian descent in the United States.
"I will say that the President has put in place a task force, he has hired a senior level staffer to be a representative and be someone who can speak to these threats and these concerns and these fears felt by the Asian American community, because there's a number of steps we need to take and continue to take to address," Psaki said in a press briefing.
She added that what she called an unfortunate increase in hate crimes was largely due to "hate-filled rhetoric and language around the origins of the (COVID-19) pandemic."
Earlier reports said anti-Asian hate crimes jumped by more than 330 percent from a year earlier in 2021 despite Biden taking office in January that year.
Biden signed the anti-Asian hate crimes act into law in May 2021, enabling federal investigation of crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, about two months after eight people, including six women of Korean descent, were killed in brutal shootings in Atlanta.
Biden, however, has since remained largely silent on the issue.
"So I can just reiterate for you that the president is absolutely committed to continuing to speak out, to crack down, to take steps," Psaki said.
The White House spokesperson also applauded the Korean American Olympic gold medalist for speaking out.
"(Kim) is 21 years old, and she made those comments, which is incredibly courageous and brave that she spoke out about the fear she had, the fear she has for her family members," Psaki told the press briefing.
"And so I just want to take a moment to applaud her for her courage in doing that."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
