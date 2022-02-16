Instant noodle makers' 2021 operating profits sink on rising costs
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's three major instant noodle makers saw their operating profits tumble in 2021 due largely to increased costs, their regulatory filings showed Wednesday.
Nongshim Co., the leading maker of instant noodles, or "ramyeon" in Korean, said that its 2021 operating income plunged 33.8 percent from the previous year.
Ottogi Co. and Samyang Foods Co. also saw their operating profits for last year shrink 16.1 percent and 31 percent on-year, respectively.
The companies attributed the sharp drop to an increase in raw materials, distribution and other costs.
But industry sources said their operating income declined sharply last year due to a low base effect.
A Samyang official said consumption of instant noodles surged in 2020 as people experienced social distancing measures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but demand returned to pre-pandemic levels due to the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak.
Indeed, Nongshim's operating profit more than doubled in 2020 from a year earlier as more people stayed home, causing demand for instant noodles to rise sharply. Samyang's 2020 operating income jumped 21.9 percent from the prior year, with that of Ottogi shooting up 33.8 percent.
Industry watchers painted a rather rosy outlook for the major instant noodle makers, saying their sales will likely get a boost from price hikes conducted in August and September last year.
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports more than 85,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time amid rapid spread of omicron
-
Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
Americans advised not to travel to S. Korea amid COVID-19 surge