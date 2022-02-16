Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 February 16, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-11 Sunny 0

Incheon -4/-9 Sunny 20

Suwon -3/-9 Sunny 20

Cheongju -2/-7 Snow 20

Daejeon -1/-7 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon -1/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 01/-7 Sunny 0

Jeonju -1/-5 Snow 60

Gwangju 00/-3 Snow 60

Jeju 05/02 Snow 30

Daegu 01/-6 Sunny 10

Busan 04/-4 Sunny 0

