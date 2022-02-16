Today in Korean history
Feb. 17
1962 -- The government finalizes its five-year economic development plan for the nation's economy, still reeling from the effects of Japanese colonization and the Korean War. Economic revitalization was carried out through four five-year plans over 20 years until 1982, eventually achieving South Korea's globally touted economic miracle.
In 1982, the project was renamed the "economic and social development plan" with a vision to improve the quality of individual lives, as well as the nation's economy. The state project ended in 1996.
1988 -- The state-run King Sejong Station is established on King George Island in Antarctica. About 20 South Korean researchers and officials are now stationed at the Sejong base, studying the environment and natural resources of the Antarctic.
2003 -- Lee Hyung-taik, a South Korean tennis player, and partner Vladimir Voltchkov of Belarus win the doubles competition at the Siebel Open held in the United States city of San Jose.
2010 -- South Korean speed skater Lee Sang-hwa wins gold in the women's 500-meter event at the Vancouver Winter Olympics, becoming the first Asian female skater to win an Olympic speed skating event.
2014 -- A district court sentences Rep. Lee Seok-ki, a left-wing lawmaker affiliated with the minor opposition Unified Progressive Party, to 12 years in prison for plotting an armed rebellion against the South Korean government in case of an inter-Korean war.
2017 -- Hanjin Shipping Co., once the world's seventh-largest container shipping line, is officially declared bankrupt and ordered to liquidate by a Seoul court, ending its 40-year run after its creditors rejected support for the loss-making company.
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ramp up policy efforts to tackle low birth trends
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports more than 85,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time amid rapid spread of omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections hit grim milestone of 90,000 as omicron fears deepen
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time amid rapid spread of omicron