Seoul stocks sharply up late Wed. morning on eased Ukraine tensions
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning amid eased Ukraine tensions.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 45.61 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,722.15 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened higher after U.S. stock market closed higher on the back of overall gains in tech shares amid eased tensions over Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks were trading higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.22 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 3.15 percent.
Bio stocks were also bullish. Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, was up 2.3 percent, and another bio firm, Celltrion, gained 1.95 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
