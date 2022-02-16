Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion Q4 net income up 57.3 pct to 156.5 bln won

All News 13:46 February 16, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 156.5 billion won (US$130.8 million), up 57.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 32.9 percent on-year to 219 billion won. Revenue increased 20.5 percent to 601.1 billion won.
