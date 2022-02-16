Celltrion 2021 net profit up 20.1 pct. to 623.7 bln won
All News 13:44 February 16, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 623.7 billion won (US$521.1 million), up 20.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 753.9 billion won, up 5.9 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 2.3 percent to 1.89 trillion won.
