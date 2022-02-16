Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases spiked to an all-time high Wednesday amid worries that the number could further increase as the government might ease current tough social distancing curbs later this week.
The country reported 90,443 new COVID-19 infections, including 90,281 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,552,851, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Ahn pays condolences to dead campaign workers; police probing cause of deaths
SEOUL/CHEONAN, South Korea, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party (PP), has paid his respects to two campaign workers who were found dead in a bus apparently from gas poisoning, according to party officials Wednesday.
The deceased workers, a local campaign chief and a bus driver, were found unconscious inside a campaign bus in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, Tuesday evening. They were later pronounced dead at hospitals.
Yoon, Lee neck and neck at 42.4 pct vs. 41.9 pct: poll
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung are running neck and neck with 42.4 percent and 41.9 percent support, respectively, a poll showed Wednesday.
The survey by Hangil Research was conducted on 1,009 adults from Saturday to Monday, just before the start of the official campaign period on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a national meeting to celebrate the 80th birthday anniversary of his late father Kim Jong-il, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.
Kim was present at the event to pay tribute to the former leader, which was held in the northwestern city of Samjiyon the previous day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. It is the first time the North has had such a high-profile national meeting there instead of Pyongyang.
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports largest job growth in almost 22 years in Jan.
SEOUL -- South Korea reported the largest job growth in nearly 22 years in January as the job market improved to pre-pandemic levels due to a low base effect and the ongoing economic recovery, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 26.95 million last month, up 1.14 million from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS' V has become the fifth member of the group to test positive for COVID-19.
The 26-year-old singer, whose original Korean name is Kim Tae-hyung, visited a hospital Tuesday to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test after experiencing a mild sore throat and received a positive result, the group's management agency Big Hit Music said in a statement posted to Weverse.
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS will hold its first live concerts in Seoul in about two and a half years next month, the group's management agency said Wednesday.
Three concerts, titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul," will be held on March 10 and March 12-13 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul, Big Hit Music said in a statement on Weverse.
At-home rapid COVID-19 tests recommended for all students: education ministry
SEOUL -- The education ministry said Wednesday it is advising kindergarten to high school students to take rapid antigen tests at home twice a week before going to school in the upcoming semester amid a massive surge in infections.
The non-binding recommendation was issued as part of a virus prevention scheme for schools that are bracing for the new semester next month as omicron spreads rapidly, driving the daily new COVID-19 tally to over 90,000.
