Military reports 481 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:15 February 16, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 481 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 9,835.
The new cases included 330 from the Army, 57 from the Air Force, 42 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, and 25 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 21 cases from the Navy, four from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and two from the ministry.
Currently, 2,785 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
