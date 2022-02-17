Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) (Olympics) schedule-Day 14

17:57 February 17, 2022

(ATTN: REMOVES biathlon, freestyle skiing, curling events after S. Koreans' elimination)

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Friday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Speed skating (National Speed Skating Oval)
Men's 1,000m (4:30 p.m.)

