Samsung's labor unions demand direct wage talks with top management, warn of walkout
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics Co. demanded Wednesday that the company's top management come to the negotiating table over wages and other issues, warning of a strike if their demands are not met.
The demand came after the four labor unions of the tech giant have held wage negotiations with management since October but failed to iron out differences. If they go on strike, it would mark the first of its kind since the company was found in 1969.
"Although we have 15 rounds of wage negotiations with the management, the talk fell flat with not a single one of the total 44 requirements demanded by the union being accepted," Lee Hyun-kuk from the union said during a press conference in front of Samsung's office in southern Seoul.
The move came two days after the National Labor Relations Commission failed to bring the two parties to an agreement following two arbitration efforts in the space of less than one week.
The four unions demanded the company offer an annual salary increase of 10 million won (US$8,354) per employee and fully disclose its incentive system, among other things. The company did not accept the demand.
The biggest union among the four is said to have approximately 4,500 members, about 4 percent of the company's workforce of 114,000.
"We want to talk to the top management of Samsung Electronics over a fair wage system and the workers' rights to rest," Lee added, saying that the unions want to directly talk with the top echelon of the company, including Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee and Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong.
Samsung's unions can go ahead with a walkout if their members vote for it. If that happens, it would be the first strike at the world's largest memory chip and mobile phone maker since it was founded in 1969.
In May 2020, Lee Jae-yong scrapped the conglomerate's "no labor union" policy in a major move welcomed by the country's labor activists.
Samsung Electronics said it will continue to "talk with union members for sustainable development of the company and labor unions."
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ramp up policy efforts to tackle low birth trends
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports more than 85,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time amid rapid spread of omicron
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections hit grim milestone of 90,000 as omicron fears deepen
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time amid rapid spread of omicron