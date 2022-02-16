Wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok; 180 households evacuated
YEONGDEOK, South Korea, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- A wildfire that started on a mountain in the coastal county of Yeongdeok was spreading into local communities Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of some 180 households nearby, county officials said.
The fire broke out on the mountain in Yeongdeok, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the previous day and was extinguished, but reignited overnight and spread into nearby residential areas, according to the officials.
An evacuation order was issued for 180 households and was still in place as of early afternoon.
Fifteen other households were also evacuated, but were later allowed to return home. No casualties have been reported.
The Korea Forest Service issued a Level 3 wildfire warning, the second highest of the four-notch system issued when the damage is expected for more than 100 hectares.
A total of 36 firefighting helicopters were sent to the scene, along with 600 personnel, but authorities were having difficulties putting out the fire due to strong wind.
About 10.5 hectares of land was presumed to have been consumed by the fire so far.
Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol instructed forest and firefighting authorities to mobilize all possible resources to minimize damage.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
