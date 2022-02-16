(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest details)
YEONGDEOK, South Korea, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters battled a major wildfire in the southern coastal country of Yeongdeok on Wednesday as the blaze spread to local communities, forcing the evacuation of more than 180 households.
The fire started on a mountain in the county, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday. It was extinguished but reignited overnight and spread to nearby residential areas, according to firefighters and local officials.
Firefighters were having difficulties containing the fire late Wednesday due to heavy wind and dry weather.
More than 180 households in two villages were evacuated, with no casualties reported, they said.
The fire is presumed to have damaged more than 100 hectares of land, Choi Byeong-am, the chief of the Korea Forest Service (KFS), said.
The KFS issued a Level 3 wildfire warning, the second highest level of the four-notch system, which is declared when damage is expected for more than 100 hectares.
Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol instructed forest and firefighting authorities to mobilize all possible resources to minimize damage.
The National Fire Agency mobilized firefighters and 65 firetrucks from eight cities and provinces to Yeongdeok.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports more than 85,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time amid rapid spread of omicron
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections hit grim milestone of 90,000 as omicron fears deepen
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes