Finance minister to virtually attend G-20 meeting this week
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki plans to virtually attend a meeting of finance chiefs and top central bankers from the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies this week to discuss global economic issues, his office said Wednesday.
The meeting, to be chaired by Indonesia, will be held both virtually and face-to-face on Thursday and Friday, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
G-20 financial chiefs and leaders of international organizations will discuss ways to cope with global economic risks and promote the reform of the global taxation scheme, it said.
Hong plans to highlight the importance of taming inflationary pressure and raise the need for policy coordination to deal with global supply chain disruptions.
He will also call for efforts to address contentious issues over the implementation of a new global tax deal that the leaders from the G-20 endorsed last year, the ministry said.
In October 2021, the G-20 leaders approved a two-pillar deal to impose a minimum corporate tax of 15 percent and to share taxes imposed on profits of multinational companies in a bid to prevent them from dodging taxes.
The G-20 meeting of financial chiefs will be held four times this year, including this week's gatherings, prior to the summit of their leaders set for November in Bali.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ramp up policy efforts to tackle low birth trends
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports more than 85,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time amid rapid spread of omicron
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections hit grim milestone of 90,000 as omicron fears deepen
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time amid rapid spread of omicron